Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Luis Suarez trivia: Did you know the Barcelona footballer swept the streets?

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Uruguayan footballer and Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez is one of the most talented and talked about footballers of our time. Suarez has not only created a set of records for himself in football but has come a long way in his career. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about him.

*** Luis Suarez...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Suarez: Liverpool sent me Suarez letter [Video]Suarez: Liverpool sent me Suarez letter

Patrice Evra has revealed he received a letter from Liverpool CEO Peter Moore in October in regards to the Luis Suarez racism row in 2011.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published

Can FC Barcelona survive without its best striker? [Video]Can FC Barcelona survive without its best striker?

For the next four months, FC Barcelona will have to survive without its best striker, Luis Suárez. Here's what happened to the Uruguayan player and what Barcelona might have to do to compensate for..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Luis Suarez hails Liverpool fans as 'best in the world' as he opens up on love for club

Luis Suarez hails Liverpool fans as 'best in the world' as he opens up on love for clubLuis Suarez left Liverpool to join Barcelona back in 2014, but the Uruguayan believes Anfield is home to the best supporters in world football
Daily Star

Rivaldo urges Barcelona to replace Luis Suarez with January transfer signing

Luis Suarez is sidelined through injury at the Nou Camp for the next four months after undergoing knee surgery, so Rivaldo wants Barcelona to sign a new striker
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.