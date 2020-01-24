Global  

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios returns from 'dark place' to beat Gilles Simon

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Showman Nick Kyrgios admitted Thursday he was on the verge of going "to a very dark place", but he put his head down to pull off a confidence-boosting win over Frenchman Gilles Simon at the Australian Open. The 24-year-old had the measure of the veteran early on then lost concentration and became agitated before...
