Sport24.co.za | Tranmere dump Watford out FA Cup to set up Man United clash

News24 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Third tier Tranmere knocked out last season's FA Cup finalists Watford to set up a clash with Manchester United.
Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward' [Video]Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward'

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says his side's FA Cup win over Watford and upcoming fourth-round tie with Manchester United can help the League One club 'move forward.'

Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win [Video]Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves...

Tranmere shock Watford in FA Cup to set up Man Utd fourth-round tie

League One Tranmere shock Premier League Watford in an FA Cup third-round replay to set up a tie against 12-time winners Manchester United.
BBC News

Expected Man Utd lineup for Wolves FA Cup clash as Mason Greenwood and PHil Jones start

Expected Man Utd lineup for Wolves FA Cup clash as Mason Greenwood and PHil Jones startManchester United take on Wolves in the replay of their FA Cup third round clash tonight - so who will be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side?
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

