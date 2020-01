Jordan Binnington on the All-Star Weekend experience so far: "I'm very excited to be here and to experience what it's about with the best of the best."

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources This spectacular birds eye footage shows 18,000 Christmas trees growing on a sprawling country estate this festive season This spectacular birds eye footage shows 18,000 Christmas trees on a country estate ready to be purchased on the "busiest weekend of the festive season".The brilliant video was shot using a drone at.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published on December 10, 2019 Tess Daly, The Strictly Star We Know Nothing About | Good Vibes Only After judge Bruno Tonioli’s performance last weekend, we chat all things Strictly, including why we know so little about presenter Tess Daly. Elsewhere, as I’m A Celebrity continues, we take a look.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 11:46Published on November 28, 2019

Tweets about this MLB &NHL News Now Binnington on All-Star Game Weekend: 'This city has got a lot of good vibes to it' - National Hockey League News -… https://t.co/ZZmUEw9ysI 20 hours ago