Sport24.co.za | Brutal Barty demolishes Rybakina

News24 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Ashleigh Barty said she played her best match this year in blowing away 29th seed Elena Rybakina to barrel into the Australian Open fourth round.
Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty beats Elena Rybakina to reach fourth round

Ashleigh Barty overcomes a jittery start to defeat in-form Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-1 and reach the Australian Open fourth round.
BBC Sport

