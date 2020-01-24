Global  

India vs New Zealand ICC Under 19 World Cup preview, Bloemfontein weather and Mangaung Oval pitch report

Zee News Friday, 24 January 2020
India play New Zealand in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at ICC the Mangaung Oval Stadium in South Africa's Bloemfontein on Friday (January 24, 2020). While both India Under 19 and New Zealand Under 19 teams have qualified for the World Cup Super League quarter-finals, the winner of the match will top Group A.
News video: INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News 02:49

 Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller [Video]India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:47Published


