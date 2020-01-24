India vs New Zealand ICC Under 19 World Cup preview, Bloemfontein weather and Mangaung Oval pitch report

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

India play New Zealand in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at ICC the Mangaung Oval Stadium in South Africa's Bloemfontein on Friday (January 24, 2020). While both India Under 19 and New Zealand Under 19 teams have qualified for the World Cup Super League quarter-finals, the winner of the match will top Group A. 👓 View full article

