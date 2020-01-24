Global  

Australian Open: Serena Williams' shocking loss ends record bid

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by China's Wang Qiang on Friday, torpedoing her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown. Williams, 38, was the bookies' favourite to win an eighth title at Melbourne Park but she came unstuck against a determined Wang, who took...
News video: Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open 00:55

 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition [Video]Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition

Two sisters with a four-year age gap can open each other's iPhones using face recognition - despite looking very different.Care workers Hanife Berisha and Eva Krasniqi might be sisters but are far from..

Sport24.co.za | 5 women to watch at the Australian Open

Serena Williams can make history at the Australian Open as she pursues a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would equal Margaret Court's all-time record.
Australian Open: Serena Williams & Naomi Osaka into second round

Favourite Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka begin their Australian Open campaigns with wins.
