Australian Open: Serena Williams' shocking loss ends record bid

*Melbourne:* Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by China's Wang Qiang on Friday, torpedoing her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown. Williams, 38, was the bookies' favourite to win an eighth title at Melbourne Park but she came unstuck against a determined Wang, who took ...

