Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Trail Blazers 133-125

FOX Sports Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Trail Blazers 133-125Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125
Blazers to Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract [Video]Blazers to Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract

Blazers to Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract. Anthony's contract will be amended by the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN. Anthony signed a non-guaranteed contract last month. and Portland..

Doncic, Hardaway lead Mavericks over Trail Blazers, 120-112

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland 120-112 on Friday night to avoid getting swept at...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

