Live Blog: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 1st T20I between India and New Zealand
News video: INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News 02:49

 Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.

Recent related news from verified sources

ICC U-19 World Cup Live: India vs New Zealand

Stay updated with Times of India to get all the live cricket score updates of 2020 U-19 World Cup match between India and New Zealand.
IndiaTimes

1st T20I Live: India opt to field against NZ

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 1st T20 match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes


Suhana41

Suhana RT @indiatvnews: #NZvsIND 1st T20I: 50! KL Rahul slams his 10th T20I half-century. India 105/1 in 8.4 overs against New Zealand (203/5) in… 8 minutes ago

ococco01

Oliver Concepcion I've just posted on my Blog about: LIVE Score, India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi, Divyaansh bring… https://t.co/bPBX7XudG5 11 minutes ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville Who Should be #NZvsIND Man of the Match according to you? LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/oiE5hSeJsk 23 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ 1st T20I Shreyas Iyer excels under pressure, guides India to 6-wicket win in Auckland LIVE BLOG | ht… 29 minutes ago

BabarsinhC

Babarsinh Chauhan RT @indiatvnews: #NZvsIND 1st T20I: India (204/4) beat New Zealand (203/5) by 6 wickets in Auckland, go 1-0 up in five-match series. Iyer 5… 29 minutes ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ 1st T20I Shreyas Iyer excels under pressure, guides India to 6-wicket win in Auckland LIVE BLOG | https://t.co/U5fpaQUB2K 29 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV #NZvsIND 1st T20I: India (204/4) beat New Zealand (203/5) by 6 wickets in Auckland, go 1-0 up in five-match series.… https://t.co/tWXNsxmaMf 29 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV #NZvsIND, 1st T20I: Ish Sodhi dismisses Shivam Dube on 13 India 142/4 in 13.2 overs against New Zealand (203/5) in… https://t.co/jnVBEoV8Wm 56 minutes ago

