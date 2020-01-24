MOTDx FA Cup: Jay1 talks five-a-side with James Maddison & takes on Hot Shots

Reece Parkinson links up with rapper Jay1 to get hyped for the FA Cup fourth round, and hears about Jay’s five-a-side encounter with fellow Coventry kid James Maddison.



