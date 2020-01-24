Global  

Wang Qiang stuns Serena Williams in Australia Open

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 24 (ANI): Chinese Wang Qiang stunned Serena William's in the third round of the Australia Open at Rod Laver Arena here on Friday.
News video: Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open 00:55

 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke [Video]Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:39Published

Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand [Video]Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand

Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Tennis live: Australian Open, day five at Melbourne Park

Tennis live: Australian Open, day five at Melbourne ParkROD LAVER ARENA Ashleigh Barty (Aus) [1] defeated Elena Rybakina (Kaz) [29] 6-3 6-2Qiang Wang (Chn) [27] vs Serena Williams (US) [8] Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) vs...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC SportBrisbane TimesBBC NewsIndiaTimesReutersSifyAl Jazeera

Serena shocked by Wang in three sets in Australia

Wang Qiang, the 27th seed, upset No. 8 Serena Williams in straight sets in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.
ESPN

