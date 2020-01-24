Global  

Jurgen Klopp’s verdict on Takumi Minamino's ‘difficult’ Premier League debut

Daily Star Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp’s verdict on Takumi Minamino's ‘difficult’ Premier League debutLiverpool's January signing Takumi Minamino was thrown into the action at Molineux on Thursday after Sadio Mane suffered a first-half injury
Jurgen Klopp explains how his tactical change made it tough for Liverpool's Takumi Minamino

Jurgen Klopp explains how his tactical change made it tough for Liverpool's Takumi MinaminoLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained how a tactical change made things tough for Takumi Minamino against Wolves
