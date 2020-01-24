Global  

Shashi Tharoor extends support to Naseeruddin

Friday, 24 January 2020
Naseeruddin Shah sparked a controversy when in an interview with 'The Wire' he took a dig at Anupam Kher. While expressing his views on the ongoing anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests, the veteran actor questioned the silence of the film industry and mentioned Anupam Kher, stating that the actor is a ‘clown’ and that his contemporaries from NSD, NFTII can test his scycophant nature, it is in the actor’s blood. Anupam Kher was quick to hit back with a video on Twitter stating that while he respects the actor, it is necessary to give a response to some things.
