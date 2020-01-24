Global  

Australian Open: Ruthless Novak Djokovic defeats Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets

BBC Sport Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes only 85 minutes to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2 and reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
News video: Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park 01:16

 Defending champion Novak Djokovic hopes the worst of the Melbourne air pollution was behind them

Djokovic: Rivalry keeps me motivated [Video]Djokovic: Rivalry keeps me motivated

Novak Djokovic believes that the rivalry between himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments. Djokovic also revealed that preparations for the Australian Open..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:45Published

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? [Video]Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
WorldNews

Djokovic avoids wildcard slip-up at Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic banished the ghosts of wildcards past by despatching Japan's Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2 to sail into the third round of the...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsSify

