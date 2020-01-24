Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ICC U-19 World Cup Live: India vs New Zealand

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India to get all the live cricket score updates of 2020 U-19 World Cup match between India and New Zealand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News 02:07

 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? [Video]Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:11Published

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match [Video]Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

T20 WC prep continues as India face NZ at Eden Park

Auckland, Jan 23 (IANS) Buoyed by their emphatic series win over Australia, Team India will now go ahead with their T20 World Cup preparations when they face New...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes

U-19 World Cup: India record third win on the bounce

Bloemfontein (South Africa), Jan 24 (IANS) India maintained their 100 per cent record thus far in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup with a 44-run win over New...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyoMyintMaw4

Myo Myint Maw RT @WorldBank: Half of the world's poor live in these 5 countries: 🇮🇳 India 🇳🇬 Nigeria 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of Congo 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 🇧🇩 B… 1 minute ago

imankush67

Ankush Sangwan RT @cricbuzz: India's #U19CWC so far: Won by 90 runs v Sri Lanka Won by 10 wkts v Japan Won by 44 runs v New Zealand Won by 74 runs v Austr… 12 minutes ago

Jayagan16921189

#Mersal JAI💥🔥💪💪 RT @BCCI: Australia U19 have won the toss and elected to bowl against India U19 in the quarterfinal of the #U19CWC. Follow it live 👉👉 ht… 26 minutes ago

Jayagan16921189

#Mersal JAI💥🔥💪💪 RT @BCCI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 62, Atharva Ankolekar's unbeaten 55 guide India U19 to 233/9 against Australia U19 in the #U19CWC quarterfina… 27 minutes ago

notnoowww

Indian Lion This is a great chance to India to develop a vaccine for #Cornavirus and firm it's position in the world stage. Chi… https://t.co/l7wY5QpSh4 28 minutes ago

maymilkyway

มิ้วกี้เวย์~ ☆ RT @cnni: As the coronavirus spreads, countries around the world are beginning to take action to move citizens from Wuhan. The US, Austra… 42 minutes ago

ApocalypseRao

#StopAdani @AKumarOfficial There's just no way I want to live in a world where if you're trying to find a better life, you sho… https://t.co/HhnsSLFoSE 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.