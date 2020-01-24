Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adama Traore sends Liverpool message, as Klopp purrs over Wolves star

Team Talk Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Adama Traore congratulated Liverpool on winning the Premier League title after earning high praise from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The post Adama Traore sends Liverpool message, as Klopp purrs over Wolves star appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Adama Traore makes Liverpool declaration after Jurgen Klopp praises Wolves winger

Adama Traore makes Liverpool declaration after Jurgen Klopp praises Wolves wingerWolverhampton Wanderers news | Klopp praised the winger for his performance last night and Adama has declared the Premier League leaders the best team in Europe
Lichfield Mercury

9 dribbles: Klopp must make £70m man a summer priority for Liverpool - opinion

Liverpool target Adama Traore was in fantastic form for Wolves against Manchester United on Wednesday.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

MooseJuice7

S.Ab.M RT @sportbible: Adama Traore was "unplayable" against Liverpool last night, according to Jurgen Klopp. The winger soon sent a message of… 7 minutes ago

zul_charlotte4

Zulfadhli IV ™ RT @AnfieldWatch: Adama Traore congratulated Liverpool on their charge towards the Premier League title after Jurgen Klopp described the Wo… 10 minutes ago

IndependentNGR

Independent Nigeria Adama Traore Sends Message To Liverpool https://t.co/gQM8v00uyc https://t.co/ttGPzrZtos 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.