Indian fans all set for Ind-NZ first T20I at Eden Park

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 24 (ANI): Indian spectators are all set for the thrilling encounter between India and New Zealand in the first T20I here at Eden Park on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v India, first Twenty20

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v India, first Twenty20All the action from the first Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India at Eden Park. Revenge for the Cricket World Cup semifinal is not on the mind of Indian...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sify

India win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand in first T20I

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 24 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park here on Friday.
Sify


