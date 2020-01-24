Phil Neville has urged Manchester United to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding that he can see some signs of progress under the Norwegian. Manchester United suffered their fourth defeat of the calendar year so far with a 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Goals from Chris Wood and Jay […] The post Phil Neville urges Man United to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared first on The Sport Review.

