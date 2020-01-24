Global  

Serena-slayer Wang wished late coach McNamara was courtside

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Chinese giantkiller Wang Qiang was left heartbroken by the death of her coach Peter McNamara last year but felt the Australian had shared in her triumph over seven-times champion Serena Williams at Melbourne Park on Friday.
Sport24.co.za | Wang pays touching tribute to late coach after Serena shock

China's Wang Qiang said her late coach remains in her dreams after she beat seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams.
