Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams out of Australian Open with third round shock defeat, Caroline Wozniacki retires from tennis with loss

talkSPORT Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams will have to wait for that record-equalling Grand Slam as Wang Qiang stunned her in the third round of the Australian Open. The shock defeat was her earliest exit at the tournament in 14 years. When they met at the US Open last summer, Wang won just one game and 15 points, but […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Wozniacki prepares for final tournament

Wozniacki prepares for final tournament 00:33

 Caroline Wozniacki admits that she is ready for new challenges as she begins her final tournament as a professional

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend [Video]Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend

During a press conference in the Australian Open, Ajla Tomljanović was asked about her fiancée. According to Business Insider, Tomljanović rolled her eyes when asked about fellow tennis player..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Below-par Serena into Australian Open third round

Serena Williams admitted she was frustrated and not at her best as she fought off a stubborn Tamara Zidansek to reach the Australian Open third round.
News24

'Unprofessional' Serena Williams crashes out of the Australian Open in third round

China's Wang Qiang​, the 27th seed, claimed a stunning 6-4 6-7 (2) 7-5 victory
Independent


Tweets about this

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @ConnorSpreadex: Liverpool get their 22nd league victory (just), while Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka both exit the Australian Open – i… 5 seconds ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @SpreadexSport: Liverpool get their 22nd league victory (just), while Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka both exit the Australian Open – it… 13 seconds ago

Musab_Abid

Musab RT @FirstpostSports: #Serena got just 56% of her first serves in throughout the match against #Wang, and won only 50% of her second serve p… 25 seconds ago

you_wave

Say-Z RT @WTA: No.27 seed Wang Qiang ended Serena Williams’s quest for the @AustralianOpen title in a dramatic three-set stunner --> https://t.co… 27 seconds ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Serena Williams stunned by Qiang Wang at the Australian Open https://t.co/zm9ISXsVZi https://t.co/OUBiCeJvdX 1 minute ago

AlexanderYoun13

Alexander Young Serena Williams knocked out of Australian Open by Wang Qiang in third round https://t.co/MXtmTqy4sV 1 minute ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Serena Williams Defeated in 3rd Round of Australian Open https://t.co/W5UatRgtmr 2 minutes ago

DesertW46322867

DesertWolf Australian Open: Serena Williams knocked out in third round https://t.co/J5ZjUsbeTU https://t.co/OC5LCUeYPt 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.