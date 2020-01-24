Global  

Australian Open: Teenager Coco Gauff stuns defending champion Naomi Osaka

BBC Sport Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
American teenager Coco Gauff stuns defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
News video: Defending champion Osaka -

Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless" 00:34

 Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

Coco Gauff's grandmother is her biggest fan.

Osaka plays down rivalry with Barty [Video]Osaka plays down rivalry with Barty

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has laughed off suggestions she's been 'monitoring' shleigh Barty's form.

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi Osaka

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi OsakaTeenager Coco Gauff has promised a "more aggressive" approach when she takes on defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Gauff produced...
Coco Gauff, 15, upsets defending champion Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

The Cinderella story continues for the 15-year old star
