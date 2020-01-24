Clear blind spot: Lo Celso's performance wasn't as good as some Spurs fans think - opinion Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Giovani Lo Celso had a clear blind spot in his game against Norwich City 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this UptheSPURS Spurs' star has clear blind spot in his game https://t.co/KLvBKt5uiT 1 day ago EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Clear blind spot: Lo Celso's performance wasn't as good as some Spurs fans think - opinion https://t.co/JwrYZ5UEqk 1 day ago THFCNews2020 Clear blind spot: Lo Celso's performance wasn't as good as some Spurs fans think - opinion https://t.co/2oaGtprt8O 1 day ago Canaries Addict Clear blind spot: Lo Celso's performance wasn't as good as some Spurs fans think - opinion | FootballFanCast https://t.co/NZQH4cNRQC 1 day ago Spurs News App Football Fancast: Clear blind spot: Lo Celso's performance wasn't as good as some Spurs fans think - opinion… https://t.co/qsIKmV2QVS 1 day ago