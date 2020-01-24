Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Behind-the-scenes footage reveals what Conor McGregor told Donald Cerrone and his grandmother immediately after UFC 246 knockout

talkSPORT Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
As Donald Cerrone sat on the octagon floor reflecting on his loss at UFC 246, Conor McGregor, the man who had just beaten, consoled him. “I love you, Donald” he told him after fracturing his nose and orbital bone in just 40 seconds. The Irishman marked his comeback to the octagon in emphatic style as […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor Destroyed Donald Cerrone In Just 40 Seconds (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor Destroyed Donald Cerrone In Just 40 Seconds (VIDEO) 01:39

 Conor McGregor Destroyed Donald Cerrone In Just 40 Seconds (VIDEO)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McGregor makes fast work of Cerrone on UFC return [Video]McGregor makes fast work of Cerrone on UFC return

Conor McGregor says he's now "etched in history" after winning on his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone after just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published

McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246 [Video]McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246

PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS STRONG PROFANITY IN DONALD CERRONE SOUNDBITE PLEASE NOTE: COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: CONOR MCGREGOR AND DONALD CERRONE WEIGHING IN, STARING EACH OTHER DOWN, POSING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Conor McGregor & 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone weigh-in ahead of UFC 246

Watch Conor McGregor and opponent Donald Cerrone weigh-in ahead of their highly-anticipated bout in UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily CallertalkSPORTDaily StarIndependentRIA Nov.

Tyson Fury still wants to face UFC fighter but only ‘with boxing rules’ as he watches Conor McGregor beat Donald Cerrone

Tyson Fury reiterated his desire to fight someone from the UFC but said he would only step into the cage if it was under boxing rules. The heavyweight superstar...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

UniversoDC1

Universo DC RT @CBR: Birds of Prey Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals New Footage https://t.co/NELsqDwUAn #BirdsOfPrey https://t.co/WYhAxJc1By 14 hours ago

CBR

Comic Book Resources Birds of Prey Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals New Footage https://t.co/NELsqDwUAn #BirdsOfPrey https://t.co/WYhAxJc1By 16 hours ago

E_MusicKamikaze

Music Kamikaze 🎵🎼 RT @MailSport: 'I have so much respect for you... You raised a***of a boy' Behind-the-scenes footage reveals what Conor Mcgregor told D… 2 days ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport 'I have so much respect for you... You raised a***of a boy' Behind-the-scenes footage reveals what Conor Mcgreg… https://t.co/sthvF6Pyk1 2 days ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #MMA #Sport #DonaldCerrone Behind-the-scenes footage reveals what Conor McGregor told Donald Cerrone and his grandm… https://t.co/8hfPj0XHmm 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.