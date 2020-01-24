Global  

Watch: Martin Guptill accounts for key Virat Kohli dismissal with stunning catch

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday made his presence felt in the second innings, of a thrilling contest against India after pulling off a sublime running catch to dismiss Virat Kohli. 
Watch Virat Kohli's reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award [Video]Watch Virat Kohli's reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli commented on winning the International Cricket Council's Spirit of Cricket Award.

Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series [Video]Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that Australia has been playing intense cricket since the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Watch: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed flying catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday pulled off an excellent flying catch following a shrewd delivery from Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss Australian batsman...
Sify

Cricket: Why India captain Virat Kohli doesn't seek revenge against the Black Caps

Cricket: Why India captain Virat Kohli doesn't seek revenge against the Black CapsRevenge for the Cricket World Cup semifinal is not on the mind of Indian captain Virat Kohli as he prepares to take on the Black Caps for the first time since...
New Zealand Herald

