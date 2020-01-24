Global  

Ben Stokes attains career-best Test all-rounder ranking

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 24 (ANI): Ben Stokes on Friday attained his career-best Test all-rounder ranking, after moving to the second spot in the latest rankings revealed by the ICC.
