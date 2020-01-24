Global  

Burton Albion 1/1 to beat Accrington Stanley in Saturday’s League One matchup

SoccerNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Competition: League One Market: Burton Albion win Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points on Saturday could see them break into the top-six, Burton will welcome a struggling Accrington Stanley to the Pirelli Stadium this weekend. Starting with the hosts, keeping the mood in their camp at a high with a 1-0 win over […]

The post Burton Albion 1/1 to beat Accrington Stanley in Saturday’s League One matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Burton Albion v Accrington Stanley

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley.
BBC Local News

‘Jurgen Klopp is a DISGRACE… Liverpool need censuring and fining heavily’ – Accrington Stanley owner wants action against club over plans to field Under-23s in FA Cup

Accrington Stanley’s owner, Andy Holt, has slammed Jurgen Klopp and called on the Football Association to take strong action against Liverpool if they field a...
talkSPORT

