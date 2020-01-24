RB Leipzig 4/5 to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s Bundesliga battle Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Competition: Bundesliga Market: RB Leipzig win Odds: 4/5 @ Bet 365 With the chance to extend their buffer at the top of the Bundesliga to seven points, RB Leipzig will make the trip to the Commerzbank-Arena on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Eintracht Frankfurt may have managed to shock many and snatch a 2-1 […]



The post RB Leipzig 4/5 to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 25th January: Saturday’s Football Accumulator – 7/1 With a hectic Saturday afternoon from across Europe’s footballing world, we here at Soccer News have found a handful of helpful tips that can boost your...

SoccerNews.com 16 hours ago



Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern go second in Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski hit his 20th league goal this season as Bayern Munich climbed to second in the Bundesliga Sunday with a 4-0 romp at Hertha Berlin to trim RB...

WorldNews 5 days ago





Tweets about this