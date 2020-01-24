Global  

Aaron Mooy: Brighton sign midfielder from Huddersfield Town

BBC Sport Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Brighton sign midfielder Aaron Mooy - who has been on loan at the Premier League side this season - from Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.
Andy King: Huddersfield Town sign Leicester City midfielder on loan

Huddersfield Town sign Leicester City midfielder Andy King on loan until the end of the season.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Local News

Mooy completes permanent move to Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy completed a permanent transfer to Brighton from second-tier team Huddersfield on Friday after impressing during a...
Seattle Times


