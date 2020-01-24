Iyer special sees India thrash Kiwis by 6 wkts in 1st T20I
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Auckland, Jan 24 (IANS) It was another special display of batsmanship from young Shreyas Iyer as he continued from where he had left against Australia in Bengaluru to take India home in the opening T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday. The visitors led by Iyer's 58-run knock chased down New Zealand's total of 203 with six balls to spare.
