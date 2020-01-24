Global  

Nurture our daughters with equal opportunities: Sachin

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday called for equal opportunities for daughters of the country on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.
