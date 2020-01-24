Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Street Dancer 3D' takes early lead over 'Panga'

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
With Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' releasing today and locking horns at the box office, fans have been caught up in a huge dilemma. While Street Dancer takes the ABCD franchise ahead, Kangana's sports drama revolves around the comeback story of a Kabaddi player post marriage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Street Dancer 3D Varun Shraddha seen at Mumbai airport

Street Dancer 3D Varun Shraddha seen at Mumbai airport 01:20

 Street Dancer 3D Varun Shraddha seen at Mumbai airport

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch [Video]Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch

This week Bollywood is offering Kangana Ranaut starrer-Panga and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer-Street Dance 3D. While Panga received good response through the audience, Street Dancer 3D failed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published

Street Dancer 3D Varun Shraddha return to Mumbai after Delhi promotions [Video]Street Dancer 3D Varun Shraddha return to Mumbai after Delhi promotions

Street Dancer 3D Varun Shraddha return to Mumbai after Delhi promotions

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BL Predicts: Street Dancer to take a good opening, Panga will depend on word of mouth

This Friday, Bollywood has two offerings for us in the form of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut's Panga.
Bollywood Life

'Street Dancer 3D' early reviews: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film impresses movie-goers

'Street Dancer 3D' explores a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. Varun Dhawan plays an Indian while Shraddha hails from Pakistan in the...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.