Bumrah is the best death bowler going around, says Ross Taylor

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
After coming up short in the first T20I against India, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and went on to label him as the best death bowler going around in the game.
