Top stats from India vs New Zealand T20I opener

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Team India defeated hosts New Zealand by a margin of six wickets in the opening T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Park, Auckland on Friday.
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News 02:07

 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...

Live Blog, 2nd T20I: India vs New Zealand

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.
IndiaTimes

India vs New Zealand: Race between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to become highest run-scorer in T20I resumes

Team India will be eager to continue on their winning momentum as they face New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the Eden Park, Auckland.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsSify

