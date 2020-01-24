'I embarrassed my mum by swearing on TV' - Micah Richards on the power of the FA Cup Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The FA Cup can be a launch pad for young stars, says Micah Richards - who made a name for himself with a memorable appearance on the BBC when he was 17. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Richards rescues 2006 FA Cup tie for Man City Micah Richards scores a late equaliser as a 17-year-old at Aston Villa to earn Manchester City a draw in the FA Cup in 2006.

BBC Sport 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this