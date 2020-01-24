Global  

'I embarrassed my mum by swearing on TV' - Micah Richards on the power of the FA Cup

BBC Sport Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The FA Cup can be a launch pad for young stars, says Micah Richards - who made a name for himself with a memorable appearance on the BBC when he was 17.
Richards rescues 2006 FA Cup tie for Man City

Micah Richards scores a late equaliser as a 17-year-old at Aston Villa to earn Manchester City a draw in the FA Cup in 2006.
BBC Sport

