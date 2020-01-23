Global  

Golf: Tiger Woods starts year solidly at Torrey Pines

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Golf: Tiger Woods starts year solidly at Torrey PinesTiger Woods had his lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn't enough to be among the leaders yesterday at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it was fine with him.Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his last PGA...
News video: Woods sets sights on Tour record

Woods sets sights on Tour record 01:06

 Tiger Woods has his first opportunity of 2020 to break the all-time PGA Tour record of wins this week at Torrey Pines.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off [Video]2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off

Local golfers Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson will be among the star-studded field as the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:20Published

Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods [Video]Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods

Crowds of people arrived at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course to see golf star Tiger Woods in action as he prepares for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Sport24.co.za | Tiger opens with solid 69 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods fired a three-under par 69 that left him three off the first-round lead shared at Torrey Pines.
News24

Cappelen grabs share of lead, Woods three back in Torrey Pines

Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley grabbed a share of the lead in the first round of golf's Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday while Tiger Woods gave a solid...
Reuters

