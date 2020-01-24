Ruben Neves says ruthless Liverpool only had two chances Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ruben Neves insists Wolves must take confidence from their narrow defeat to Liverpool,



The post Ruben Neves says ruthless Liverpool only had two chances appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this