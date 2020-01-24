Shoaib Malik stars as Pakistan defeat Bangladesh in first T20I

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 24 (ANI): Shoaib Malik played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs to help Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday here at the Gadaffi Stadium.



