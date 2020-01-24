Global  

Shoaib Malik stars as Pakistan defeat Bangladesh in first T20I

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 24 (ANI): Shoaib Malik played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs to help Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday here at the Gadaffi Stadium.
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wkts in low-scoring 1st T20I

Lahore, Jan 24 (IANS) Veteran Shoaib Malik led the way as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20I between the two sides at the Gaddafi Stadium...
Sify

Sport24.co.za | Recalled Malik leads Pakistan's win over Bangladesh

Recalled Shoaib Malik smashed a solid half-century to anchor Pakistan's win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore.
News24

