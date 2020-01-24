Global  

Real Madrid drawn at Zaragoza, Copa holders Valencia visit Cultural

SoccerNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid must again overcome lower-league opposition in the Copa del Rey last 16, while holders Valencia go to giant-killers Cultural Leonesa. Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid survived a scare against Unionistas de Salamanca in the previous round, and they will this time visit Real Zaragoza, who are fourth in LaLiga 2. Barcelona were also tested by minnows […]

The post Real Madrid drawn at Zaragoza, Copa holders Valencia visit Cultural appeared first on Soccer News.
