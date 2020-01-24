Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Roger Federer beats John Millman in fifth-set tie-break

BBC Sport Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Six-time champion Roger Federer survives a scare to beat unseeded Australian John Millman 10-8 in a fifth-set champions tie-break to reach the Australian Open fourth round.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson 00:53

 Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Roger Federer fired up for John Millman challenge

*Melbourne:* Ruthless Swiss master Roger Federer Wednesday said he had "plenty left in the tank" as he kept intact his 20-year record of reaching at least the...
Mid-Day

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Serena Williams duck downpours at wet, wet, wet Oz

*Melbourne:* Serena Williams and Roger Federer avoided chaos caused by rain at the Australian Open on Monday as heavy downpours forced organisers to postpone a...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.