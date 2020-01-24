Global  

Leeds transfer target Ian Poveda spotted at Elland Road ahead of Man City switch

Daily Star Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Leeds transfer target Ian Poveda spotted at Elland Road ahead of Man City switchLeeds are closing in on the signing of Man City youngster Ian Poveda after the forward was pictured outside Elland Road
Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds fans should be excited at transfer of Ian Poveda - Man City's mini Lionel Messi

Leeds fans should be excited at transfer of Ian Poveda - Man City's mini Lionel MessiIan Carlo Poveda is set to join Leeds today from Manchester City after the two clubs agreed a fee, and the winger has huge potential to become a hero at Elland...
Daily Star

Adam Pope says Leeds transfer target is “set to sign” for the Whites this week

It seems as if the Whites aren’t going to waste any time following it up with their second signing as Adam Pope has delivered a definitive update on United’s...
Football FanCast


