Pep Clotet expects home comforts as Birmingham face ‘away’ FA Cup clash vs Coventry… at their own St Andrew’s stadium

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In a less glamorous version of the Milan Derby, Birmingham and Coventry meet at a ground they both call home on Saturday. Coventry have groundshared with Blues after being kicked out of the Ricoh Arena by rugby union Premiership club Wasps last summer. And now, thanks to the FA Cup fourth-round draw, tenants play host […] 👓 View full article

