I-League: East Bengal have task cut out against Chennai City FC

Coimbatore, Jan 24 (IANS) In the wake of head coach Alejandro Menendez stepping down after a string of poor shows, East Bengal will look to turn a corner when they take on defending champions Chennai City FC in an I-League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.


