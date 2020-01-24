Global  

I-League: East Bengal have task cut out against Chennai City FC

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Coimbatore, Jan 24 (IANS) In the wake of head coach Alejandro Menendez stepping down after a string of poor shows, East Bengal will look to turn a corner when they take on defending champions Chennai City FC in an I-League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.
