Preview: Magic look to bounce back against Jayson Tatum, Celtics

The Orlando Magic's homestand continues Friday night in against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Eastern Conference 4th place Boston Celtics.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jayson Tatum Reflects On Life, Legacy Of Kobe Bryant For Jayson Tatum, Kobe Bryant was his Michael Jordan. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:33Published 23 hours ago Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker React After Tatum's Career Game Vs. Hornets Jayson Tatum was as humble as ever, but Kemba Walker has some big expectations for the 21-year-old going forward. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:02Published on December 23, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Tatum scores 23 before injury, Celtics down Grizzlies 119-95 Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a groin injury as the Boston Celtics routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-95

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this