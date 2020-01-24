Zak Crawley scored a maiden test 50 as England made a confident start to the fourth and final test against South Africa and were 100 runs without loss at tea on the opening day after winning the toss and electing to bat.



Recent related news from verified sources UPDATE 1-Cricket-England reach 61-0 at lunch in positive start to third test England made a positive start after winning the toss and reached 61 runs without loss at lunch on the first day of the third test against South Africa at St...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Africa Times of News UPDATE 2-Cricket-Crawley leads the way as England make positive start https://t.co/vaWugfHYUQ 10 minutes ago Times of News Europe UPDATE 2-Cricket-Crawley leads the way as England make positive start https://t.co/A86qkeulzZ 16 minutes ago