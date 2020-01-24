Global  

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson quizzed by Braydon Bent

BBC Sport Friday, 24 January 2020
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is quizzed by Braydon Bent about the differences between British and American sayings ahead of Sunday's Pro Bowl.
News video: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Files For Trademark

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Files For Trademark 00:23

 Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a trademark application for three phrases.

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player...
Reuters

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson becomes second player unanimously selected as Associated Press NFL MVP

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson becomes second player unanimously selected as Associated Press NFL MVP
FOX Sports


chrissytheblak

Godot RT @WPTV: #BREAKING: Baltimore Ravens QB, former Boynton Beach High School star Lamar Jackson wins NFL MVP https://t.co/DjYgjBrrJ4 4 hours ago

sherylkahn

Sheryl Kahn Ravens QB, former Boynton Beach, FL HS star Lamar Jackson wins NFL MVP https://t.co/umKxkyX5ZE 4 hours ago

angelabyrdTV

Angela WOW WHAT AN HONOR!!! Ravens QB, former Boynton HS star Lamar Jackson wins NFL MVP - https://t.co/UyBGIdN5ie 5 hours ago

WPTV

WPTV #BREAKING: Baltimore Ravens QB, former Boynton Beach High School star Lamar Jackson wins NFL MVP https://t.co/DjYgjBrrJ4 6 hours ago

KimmieIs2Real

Kimberly H RT @baltimoresun: Thread: The @NFL MVP will be named tonight, and the #Ravens' @Lj_era8 is a contender for the award. Here's a look back on… 10 hours ago

baltimoresun

The Baltimore Sun Thread: The @NFL MVP will be named tonight, and the #Ravens' @Lj_era8 is a contender for the award. Here's a look b… https://t.co/p2sLATcP73 10 hours ago

JoshMooreHL

Josh Moore RT @markcstory: With Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finishing 2nd in 2019, the former Louisville star has now finished in the t… 4 days ago

markcstory

Mark Story With Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finishing 2nd in 2019, the former Louisville star has now finished… https://t.co/wuPfCGpLFl 4 days ago

