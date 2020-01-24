Global  

Leeds plot deadline day-beating transfer for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Daily Star Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Leeds plot deadline day-beating transfer for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin AugustinLeeds are looking to make the most of the January transfer window as they eye new recruits in attack with RB Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin on Marcelo Bielsa's radar
