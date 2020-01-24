A Giant Farewell: Eli Manning Retires After 16 Years In Blue Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Manning will be best known for his two incredible come-from-behind Super Bowl titles, both wins stunning the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this