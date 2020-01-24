Global  

Australian Open 2020: Williams, Osaka, Tsitsipas lose and Federer tested to limits in day of drama

The Sport Review Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
When the Melbourne Arena at the Australian Open saw one of their favourite daughters, Caroline Wozniacki, lose a compelling two-hour, three-set match to Ons Jabeur, many may have thought that was the headline story of the day. The former No1 and 2018 Australian champion, and one of the most popular women on tour, had decided […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Williams, Osaka, Tsitsipas lose and Federer tested to limits in day of drama appeared first on The Sport Review.
Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
US teen Gauff eliminates reigning Australian Open champion Osaka

Naomi Osaka's Australian Open title defence is over in the third round after her shock elimination by American youngster Coco Gauff.
