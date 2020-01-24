Global  

Manchester United linked with surprise moves for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani

talkSPORT Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are reportedly plotting surprise moves for two strikers as they look to bolster their forward line this month. According to Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing former Watford man Odion Ighalo and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani. Ighalo, 30, is currently playing in China for Shanghai Shenhua, while Slimani is on loan at […]
News video: Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record

Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record 00:41

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won the title two seasons ago.

