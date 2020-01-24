Manchester United linked with surprise moves for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Manchester United are reportedly plotting surprise moves for two strikers as they look to bolster their forward line this month. According to Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing former Watford man Odion Ighalo and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani. Ighalo, 30, is currently playing in China for Shanghai Shenhua, while Slimani is on loan at […]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won the title two seasons ago.
According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, Aston Villa are interested in the possibility of trying to sign Leicester City forward Islam Slimani. The... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star •Leicester Mercury