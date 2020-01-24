Arteta ´50-50´ on Arsenal transfers but confident Aubameyang is happy

Global  

Mikel Arteta described his confidence in Arsenal signing new players this month as “50-50”, but he appears confident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not about to leave the club. Calum Chambers has suffered a serious injury, while Arsenal will now also be without David Luiz through suspension after a red card at Chelsea, leaving Arteta short on […]

